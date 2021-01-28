Plainedge Student Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Plainedge High School senior Luke Andersen was named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. The program gives academically talented high school seniors scholarship opportunities. Semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of all U.S. high school seniors. Students qualify based on how well they score on the Preliminary SAT or PSAT.

Approximately 16,000 students are chosen out of the 50,000 highest scorers. From that pool, 15,000 students are expected to advance to the finalist level, at which scholarship winners will be selected. Finalists will be announced in February 2021. The Plainedge Union Free School District congratulates Andersen and wishes him luck in the rest of the competition.

-Submitted by the Plainedge Union Free School District