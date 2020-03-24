Plainedge Student Awarded Water District Scholarship

The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners Association (NSWCA), which consists of water commissioners representing 21 water districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties and serves more than 625,000 Long Islanders, has awarded the prestigious NSWCA 2020 Nicholas J. Bartilucci Manhattan College Scholarship to Samantha Miraglia of South Farmingdale.

The scholarship is open to entering freshmen enrolled full-time in any engineering degree program at Manhattan College. Miraglia, a Plainedge High School graduate, applied for and was awarded this coveted annual scholarship based on her academic credentials and extracurricular activities.

NSWCA President and Hicksville Water District Commissioner William Schuckmann presided over the ceremony where Miraglia was presented with her scholarship and stated, “NSWCA’s annual Nicholas J. Bartilucci Manhattan College Scholarship honors the memory of the late Nicholas J. Bartilucci, who was a dynamic leader in environmentalism and the Long Island water industry. By enabling outstanding students such as Samantha Miraglia with the means to expand their interest and studies in engineering, we at NSWCA continue to promote Bartiluci’s passion for engineering education, water sustainability and environmentalism here on Long Island while supporting next-generation leaders in these areas.”

During the scholarship presentation ceremony, NSWCA President Schuckmann acknowledged the involvement and assistance of NSWCA member Raymond Averna, Massapequa Water District commissioner; and Elizabeth Plaushin, director of planned giving at Manhattan College, who were both instrumental in this year’s scholarship selection process.

The presentation ceremony was held at the South Huntington Water District and was hosted by South Farmingdale Water District Commissioner and former NSWCA President Gary Brosnan. Among those in attendance during the scholarship presentation were Miraglia’s father, Sammy Miraglia, and commissioners from water district members of NSWCA.

—Submitted by the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners Association