Plainedge Named A Best Community For Music Education

The Plainedge School District has been recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation as one of the Best Communities for Music Education.

The district is one of 754 school districts across the nation to receive this honor, which recognizes the outstanding efforts of teachers, parents, administrators and community members to ensure all students are offered exceptional music education in their curriculum.

The NAMM Foundation, assisted by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, evaluates schools and districts based on their funding, highly qualified music teachers, commitment to high music standards, community support and participation and access to music instruction.

—Submitted by the Plainedge School District