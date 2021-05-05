Plainedge High School’s Class of 2021 Valedictorian And Salutatorian

Plainedge High School is proud to announce that Joseph Devlin and Tyler Ruvolo are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2021.

Devlin is a well-rounded student with recognitions of excellence in various classes, including Algebra II Honors, Chemistry Honors, AP English Language, AP Physics and College Spanish IV. Due to his impressive scores on the AP Exams and the Preliminary SAT, he earned the National AP Scholar Award and was named a National Merit Commended Student. Devlin has been a dedicated member of Quiz Bowl since his freshman year, and he is currently serving as president. He has also displayed leadership in his role as team captain of the school’s National Science Bowl team. This year, the team earned fourth place at the Long Island Regional Competition. Devlin is a cellist in the Chamber Orchestra, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society and Science Honor Society. Along with these extracurriculars, Devlin was enrolled in the Crystallography Training Program and the SPARK Summer Program at the Brookhaven National Laboratory. He completed research at the lab, as well, performing an independent spectroscopy experiment at the National Synchrotron Light Source II. Devlin plans to major in physics at Cornell University.

Ruvolo’s recognition as a National Merit Commended Student and a National AP Scholar with Distinction are testaments to his notable academic achievements. He has also been included in High Honor Roll since sixth grade. This year, he was recognized as one of the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search competition. He was selected out of 1,760 applications nationwide for his project, “A Regression-Based Investigation Into Presidential Public Approval as a Factor of Political and Economic Policy.” Ruvolo demonstrates responsibility and leadership through his roles in multiple school clubs. He is co-editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, president and captain of the Ethics Bowl team, and vice president of the Quiz Bowl team. Additionally, Ruvolo has volunteered as a tutor for middle school students since 10th grade. During this past summer, he took part in the LIU Summer Honors Institute. He has not committed on a college yet but plans to major in economics.

-Submitted by the Plainedge School District