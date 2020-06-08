Plainedge High School Announces Class of 2020 Valedictorian And Salutatorian

Plainedge High School is pleased to announce that Adam Ayroso and Mina Sarmas have respectively been named the valedictorian and salutatorian of the Plainedge graduating Class of 2020.

Valedictorian Adam Ayroso has demonstrated excellent character and community leadership along with academic ability throughout his high school career. Designated with high honors since freshman year, Ayroso has received several awards and honors including the Plainedge We Make a Difference Award and two Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Since his sophomore year, Ayroso has volunteered at the Wantagh Levittown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as an EMT Cadet where he was the leader of the Convention and Entertainment Committee and received hands-on medical experience attending clinical rotations in the ER department at Plainview and NYU Winthrop hospitals. In addition, Ayroso is among one of the first 17-Year-old EMTs in New York State.

Outside of his academic and community service achievements, he is a member of Plainedge High School’s track and field and cross-country teams, a member of the Chamber Orchestra, Tri-M Music honor society, and the Key Club.

Salutatorian Mina Sarmas is a focused, dedicated and well-rounded student. Sarmas has shown interest in a variety of areas and has excelled in each as she has been a member of the National Honor Society, science, math, English and music honor societies since her freshman year.

Sarmas’s academic success has allowed her to participate in several research programs including Girls Who Code, where her team competed at the New York University ITEST Entrepreneurship Competition and won the NYU Innovation award. She is currently conducting a research project at Brookhaven National Laboratory where she is testing the bioaccumulation of heavy metals in fish. Her enjoyment in the sciences does not end there as Sarmas has volunteered at DNA Learning Center since 2018 testing chemical reagents and preparing the laboratories for testing.

During her high school career, Sarmas has been an active participate in student government, serving as her class president for the past three school years and the Key Club president for the 2019-20 school year.

In the arts, Sarmas plays the viola and piano in which she participated in the NYSSMA music festival since 2017. In addition, she is a member of the Plainedge High School orchestra, chamber orchestra and pit orchestra. She has been a member of the Long Island Children’s Orchestra Society Young Symphonic Ensemble since 2015.

Submitted by the Plainedge School District