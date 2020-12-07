Plainedge High Alums Named To College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program

Three Plainedge High School Class of 2020 graduates, Daniel Garcia, Victor Obando, and Mina Sarmas, were invited to participate in the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program.



The College Board National Recognition Programs create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities. The programs awards academic honors and connect students to universities and scholarship opportunities around the country. Students who take the Preliminary SAT, or PSAT, and identify as Hispanic American or Latino are considered for the Hispanic Recognition Program. They must meet the minimum PSAT score, which varies each year, as well as earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year to qualify.

—Submitted by the Plainedge Union Free School District