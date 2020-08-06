Plainedge Class Of 2020 Takes It To The Beach

By
Observer Staff
-
0
30

With plans altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Plainedge High School Class of 2020 graduated on July 29 in the parking lot of TOBAY Beach. Administrators, board members, family and friends gathered, socially distanced with masks and in their cars, for the ceremony which was broadcast on big screens in the parking lot and through the radio.

The Plainedge High School Class of 2020 graduated on July 29 in the parking lot of TOBAY Beach.
(Photo courtesy of the Plainedge Union Free School District)

Graduates were treated to prerecorded videos and speeches prior to having the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma from Principal Robert Amster. The Plainedge Union Free School District congratulates all members of the Class of 2020.

—Submitted by the Plainedge Union Free School District

SHARE
Previous articleIs This The End Of The Handshake?
Observer Staff
Massapequa Observer has served the community since 1959, proving to be a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply