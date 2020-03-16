People For Whom Kindness Is King

Massapequa residents recognized by Town of Oyster Bay

Town Councilwoman Laura L. Maier and the town board proclaimed ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’ in the Town of Oyster Bay as Monday, Feb. 17, a nationally-recognized holiday. As part of this Random Acts of Kindness initiative, the councilwoman recognized deserving individuals who made a difference in their communities.

“With people often rushing through their daily schedules, many busy with work and family obligations, it’s easy to forget that even the smallest acts of kindness can make a huge difference,” Maier said. “Something as simple as paying a positive compliment, telling someone how you feel about them or saying ‘thank you’ can change somebody’s day for the better. We should all strive to be more kind in our everyday lives.”

Maier recognized Massapequa Park resident Amy Recco, together with Massapequa residents Michael Dell’Anno and Gregg Thomas, for their mutual efforts to collect more than 1,000 toys for Cohen Children’s Medical Center through the Mighty Mason’s Warriors Initiative.

“Their effort was randomly and kindly put together after they learned that my three-year-old son, Mason, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia,” Maier added. “Mason has battled this disease like a true warrior, and before the holidays, he expressed a desire to hand out toys to his fellow warriors at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Thanks to these kind-hearted residents, this became possible.”

Maier and Councilman Lou Imbroto further recognized Plainview resident Jay Asparro, who ran 100 miles over 24 hours in November and raised nearly $100,000 for the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center. Asparro took on the initiative in memory of his late grandmother, Ann Asparro, who died of Alzheimer’s.

“Not only is this an incredible athletic accomplishment, it is also an inspirational humanitarian achievement,” Imbroto said, noting that the national ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’ has gained popularity in recent years as many schools, businesses and communities have joined in the initiative.

“Our children are taught kindness in schools, and sometimes we adults need to be reminded that simple positive actions can go a long way,” Imbroto added. “The goal here is to create a ripple effect and inspire others. Hopefully by providing kindness to others, they will be inspired to do the same.”

Looking for a simple way to spread kindness? The website www.randomactsofkindness.org has some great ways to get started. Some suggestions include:

• Find out something new about a co-worker

• Send someone a ‘good morning’ or

‘good night’ text

• Wheel out (or in) your neighbor’s trash bin

• Send a positive email

Visit www.randomactsofkindness.org to find out more on the Random Acts of Kindness initiative, celebrated annually on Feb. 17.