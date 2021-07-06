Parents–Talk with Youth About Celebrating Safely

Alcohol & teens don’t mix

The end of the school year, as well as the summer, often marks milestone celebrations for many of our youth and families. Before your child begins their celebration, it’s critical to take the time to talk with them about keeping events alcohol-free—it just may save a life! Underage drinking is illegal, unhealthy and unsafe! Underage drinking can lead to poor decisions, injuries, alcohol overdose, and even tragedy.

Massapequa Takes Action Coalition reminds parents and caregivers to talk with your child about playing it safe and partying right – alcohol free. A teenager’s brain is still developing, and it is very sensitive to alcohol’s effects on judgment and decision-making.

Research shows that parents do make a difference. By serving as a positive role model, talking with other parents and your teens, supervising parties to make sure no alcohol is served and supporting alcohol-free school celebrations, our community can help prevent a life-changing mistake.

To learn more about the dangers of underage drinking, go to www.mtacoalition.com or like/follow Massapequa Takes Action Coalition on Facebook.

-Submitted by the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition