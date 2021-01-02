Pajama Story Time At East Lake

Pajamas were in fashion on Dec. 18 at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, as students got comfortable and enjoyed some holiday tales on the last day of in-person instruction before the holiday break.

In Christine Marshall’s second grade class, students listened to an audio recording of The Polar Express while also reading along. They paired up with their reading buddies to discuss the events of the story and also note the similarities and differences between the book and the movie. Their observations were recorded in a Google Slides document.

To make it feel like students were part of The Polar Express, Ms. Marshall gave each child a train ticket and a paper bell.

Second-grade teacher Ashley Lindroth read her students How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss. Children analyzed the Grinch character including how he changed from the beginning of the story to the end.

It also helped students learn new vocabulary words and prompted discussion about their holiday traditions.

