Opioids Bust

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Bay Shore man on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:22 p.m. in Massapequa. According to narcotics/vice squad detectives, as part of Operation Natalie, Nassau County’s War Against Opioids, detectives were investigating a fatal overdose from Massapequa. The investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Andrew Roland. The defendant was found in possession of two blue pills, believed to be Oxycodone Hydrochloride. Roland has been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department