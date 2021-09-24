Olympic Rower Honored By Hometown

Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, trustees Dana Durso, Todd Svec and Christine Wiss recognized Massapequa Park resident Kristine O’Brien for her achievement as a member of the Women’s Eight US Rowing Team for Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

O’Brien started rowing in 2005 at St. John the Baptist—and claimed a state title in the novice girls four as a freshman. She rowed in college for the University of Virginia, becoming a three-time first-team All-American and contributing to two national championship teams. Her varsity eight boat also won a national title when she was a junior in 2012.

O’Brien is a four-time world champion. She struck gold in the eight at the 2012 and 2013 World Rowing Under 23 Championships, in the four at the 2015 World Rowing Championships and in the eight at the 2018 World Rowing Championships.

“Olympians are the top athletes, at that time, in their sport from their country. It is an elite circle representing athletic excellence, competitive drive, and unquestionable dedication and Kristine is truly deserving of being in that elite circle,” Pearl said.

“We are honored to award Kristine with a citation for proudly representing The Village of Massapequa Park and the nation in Olympic competition and proclaim Aug. 24 as Kristine O’Brien Day in the Village of Massapequa Park,” Pearl concluded.

—Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park