Officer Injured In Strange Massapequa Incident

The Seventh Precinct reports an incident that occurred on July 10 at 11:30 a.m. in Massapequa.

While officers were on routine patrol, they noticed a male running in the roadway naked and covered in feces. The male was known to the officers from prior interactions. After getting the man safely out of the roadway they tried to restrain him for his safety. During this process one of the officers suffered an injury to his right shoulder and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer was treated and released.

The male was transported to a local hospital for his safety without further incident.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department