New York American Water Offers Eight College Scholarships

Deadline for students pursuing water-related studies is March 31

New York American Water, in cooperation with the New York Chapter of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC), is offering eight $3,000 scholarships to high school students pursuing a degree related to the water utility field. The scholarship program is part of New York American Water’s continuing commitment to foster opportunities that embolden the future workforce of the water and related services industries.

“We are pleased to announce our 11th annual scholarship program to students interested in pursuing a degree that will contribute to future innovations in the water industry,” New York American Water President Lynda DiMenna said. “This program seeks to support these students’ vision and passion to have a positive effect on the future of water supply, treatment and delivery. These individuals are the future leaders of our industry and we are confident they will make a difference that has long-lasting impacts.”

All high school seniors that live within New York American Water’s service territory and meet the following criteria are eligible to apply for this scholarship opportunity:

• United States citizen

• A New York resident for five years and lives within a New York American Water service area.

• High school senior pursuing a degree at a college or university as an undergraduate student.

• Maintains at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 GPA grading scale.

• Enrolling in a curriculum related to the water utility industry or related fields such as environmental sciences, biology, chemistry, engineering, computer science, environmental law, etc.

Students interested in applying for this year’s scholarship are encouraged to contact their school’s guidance counselor or visit the New York American Water website at www.newyorkamwater.com, then select the News and Community tab to download the application. For more information about this opportunity, contact Rose Squeglia-Mongello at rose.mongello@amwater.com or at 516-632-2208.

New York American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water company in New York, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 350,000 people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.nyamwater.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

—Submitted by American Water