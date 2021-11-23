Near And Far, Massapequa Athletes Make College Choices

From colleges on Long Island to universities more than 800 miles away, 23 student-athletes from Massapequa High School have made their commitments continue playing sports at the next level. The seniors were honored at a signing ceremony on Nov. 10, with proud parents and siblings on hand for the momentous occasion.

Many of the athletes still have a season to go with the Chiefs before joining their collegiate teams. Principal Barbara Lowell said it is an exciting time for the students to be able to finish out their Massapequa athletic careers while also having some clarity with their future plans. She commended the students for their abilities both on the field and in the classroom. There were also congratulatory remarks from Interim Superintendent of Schools Brian Conboy and Director of Physical Education, Health, Athletics and Recreation Shannon McEntee.

The college-bound athletes are:

• Baseball—Matt Hannon, Hofstra University; Anthony Matturro, University of Bridgeport

• Lacrosse—Luchianna Cardello, Hofstra University; Kimberly Greenblatt, Rutgers University; Kali Konstantinakos, University of Chicago; Olivia Marlow, University of Connecticut; Vincent McDermott, Hofstra University; Anthony Mollica, Hofstra University; Richard Vaselli, SUNY Plattsburgh

• Lacrosse and Soccer—Mia Baldinger, SUNY New Paltz

• Soccer—Julia Gagliano, SUNY Cortland; Lia Howard, University of Illinois; Nicole Kilkenny, Fairleigh Dickinson University; Jessica Lynskey, Fairfield University; Gianna Savella, Syracuse University

• Softball—Antonia Busa, SUNY Oneonta; Ryan Starr, Syracuse University; Mary Stork; Bloomsburg University; Kimberly Westenberg, SUNY Cortland

• Swimming—Brooke Haug, Towson University

• Volleyball—Emily Keaveney, Springfield College; Megan Kirtyan, Springfield College

• Wrestling—Alexander Giuliani – Sacred Heart University

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District