MTAC’s Virtual Community Movie Night

Residents, parents and students (grades 9-12 and college) are invited to attend Massapequa Takes Action Coalition’s virtual community movie night showing of If They Had Known on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. The short documentary, presented by the Clay Soper Memorial Fund, is spoken by kids to kids and highlights the accidental death of Clay Soper, a thriving college student who attended a party and mixed alcohol with prescription drugs.

The viewing of the documentary will be followed by a panel discussion about the effects of substance use in the age of COVID-19. The panelists are Adrienne LoPresti, LCSW R, Associate Director of YES Community Counseling Center, and Joanne Waters, LCSW, Massapequa High School Social Worker. Please email info@mtacoalition.com for the Zoom link information.

To learn more about MTAC’s prevention efforts, you can like MTAC on Facebook, go to www.mtacoalition.com, email info@mtacoalition.com or contact Larissa Singh, MTAC Project Coordinator, at (516) 799-3203, ext. 132.