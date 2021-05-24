MTAC Spring Drug Take Back Day Success

Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) recently held its Spring Drug Take Back Event and collected 150 pounds of pharmaceuticals. The Massapequa Elks Lodge #2162 and Nassau County Police collaborated with MTAC to make the Spring Drug Take Back a success.



Massapequa Elks’ volunteers eagerly supported the MTAC initiative and greeted residents with enthusiasm. Assemblyman Michael Durso attended the Spring Take Back in support of MTAC’s Secure Monitor Dispose Campaign. To become involved in MTAC’s initiatives and learn more about MTAC’s prevention efforts, you can like MTAC on Facebook, go to mtacoalition.com, email info@mtacoalition.com or contact MTAC Project Coordinator Larissa Singh at 516-799-3203, ext. 132.

—Submitted by the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition