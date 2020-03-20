MTAC Honors Coalition Members’ Dedication And Outreach

Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) recently acknowledged community members who have dedicated their time and energy to reduce opioid and substance misuse in the Massapequas.



Nassau County Police Department POP (problem-oriented policing) Officers Steven Russell and Thomas Lively, along with Dr. Mary Koslap-Petraco, were presented recognition awards at MTAC’s recent Steering Committee meeting. POP Officers Russell and Lively were acknowledged for their support of MTAC’s Secure Monitor Dispose Campaign and outreach to inform the community to secure, monitor and dispose of unnecessary medications in the home. Koslap-Petraco was recognized for her efforts in educating healthcare providers and patients to determine how and when opioids should be prescribed for chronic pain.

Since 1997, Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) has been the Massapequas’ community coalition to prevent substance misuse among youth. MTAC has been recognized as one of the nation’s leaders in mobilizing communities to prevent youth substance use and was awarded the prestigious Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program Grant by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) in the Executive Office of the President of the United States. YES Community Counseling Center is the fiscal agent for MTAC’s DFC grant, which provides funding to community coalitions to strengthen infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in youth substance use.

—Submitted by the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition