Messages From The Heart At East Lake Elementary School

After learning about the art of letter writing, second graders in Meggin Hall’s class at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District put their new skills into practice. They did so by writing letters to the men and women who have served in the United States military.



Hall’s students made cards for the Valentines for Veterans program, an annual tradition at East Lake. The children were eager to show their appreciation for veterans by writing personalized messages. They thanked veterans for their service, sacrifice and commitment to their country. The heart-shaped cards featured a colorful stars-and-stripes image on the front and their handwritten letters on the back. Students also included a poem.

With words of praise for their bravery and sacrifices, students at James H. Vernon and Theodore Roosevelt Elementary schools in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District expressed their gratitude to those who served our country by designing Valentine’s Day cards as part of the Town of Oyster Bay’s Valentines for Veterans Initiative. The cards will be distributed to veterans at American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Posts, as well as other posts, hospitals and nursing homes, according to town officials. Using markers, stickers, lace doilies and construction paper, students designed a variety of cards, some with pop-out decorations or images of the American flag in the shape of a heart with words of gratitude for their service.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District