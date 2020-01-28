McKenna’s Top Spellers Square Off

“Menthol” was the winning word for fifth grader Aidan Wilson who captured the spelling bee championship at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on Jan. 15.

Fourth graders Sofia Crociata and Landon Morris finished in second and third place, respectively.

Grade-level semifinals determined the six students—three fourth graders and three fifth graders—who would take the stage for the final round.

Assistant Principal Mary Anne Ferraro announced the words, with judging by volunteers from the McKenna PTA.

Before the final round, Wilson practiced words at home with help from his parents and sister. An avid reader of fiction novels, he said that his love of books has helped him learn several words. Wilson will advance to the Long Island regional spelling bee on March 12 at LIU Post.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District