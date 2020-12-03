McKenna Students Celebrate Kindness Day

Kindness was on the minds of all students at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on Nov. 13. The school celebrated World Kindness Day, a global initiative to amplify the power of kindness through people’s actions, words and clothing. Students did, in fact, let their clothing do the talking, wearing shirts with positive expressions.



The bulletin board across from the main office featured pictures of teachers and staff, holding up signs with one word to describe their students such as “Amazing,” “Generous,” “Smart” and “Talented.” Children read books about kindness including The Giving Tree, Ordinary Mary’s Extraordinary Deed and The Kindness Quilt.

In Erin Viola’s fourth grade class, after reading A Little Spot of Kindness, students used Padlet to write about ways they have shown kindness to others and how others have been kind to them.

The digital bulletin board allowed all of her students to read their classmates’ responses. “It’s important to be kind so you don’t hurt anyone’s feelings, and if you are kind, it’s going to make people happy,” fourth grader Jackson Eslinger said, who added that he shows kindness at home by sharing with his siblings, and at school by being a good friend to all of his classmates.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District