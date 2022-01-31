Massapequa’s Yuri Fishman And PSEG Long Island Colleagues Make Local Community Organization Donations

PSEG Long Island employees, including Massapequa’s Yuri Fishman, recently provided three community organizations with $1,000 donations each. Donations were given to Canine Companions in Medford, The Viscardi Center in Albertson and the Association for Mental Health and Wellness of Suffolk County in Ronkonkoma.



Canine Companions will apply the funds toward providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support, free of charge, to enhance the lives of people with disabilities. The Viscardi Center donation will fund the center’s Abilities, Inc. program, which prepares adolescents and adults with varying degrees of disabilities for entry or re-entry into the workforce. The program also provides students with assistance in securing pre-employment services and finding employment. The Association for Mental Health and Wellness of Suffolk County provides programs and services for people facing mental illness and mental health issues, and offers support for their families and caregivers. The funds will help promote their available resources to the public.

—Submitted by PSEG Long Island