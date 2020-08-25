Massapequa Youth Take Action

MTAC sponsors Virtual Youth Training

Massapequa High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club Members and Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) recently joined more than 500 youth and nearly 2,000 substance use prevention and treatment specialists from around the nation for CADCA’s (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) 2020 Virtual Mid-Year Training Institute (MYTI).

The Virtual MYTI offered interactive training sessions for youth and coalition members to learn about substance abuse prevention public policy, advocacy, media strategies and marketing to reduce youth substance use. The MTAC representatives heard from several federal leaders during CADCA’s youth training sessions and were able to hear young voices from around the nation and share experiences regarding substance use prevention.

If you are interested in being a part of the solution, email info@mtacoalition.com or contact Larissa Singh, MTAC Project Coordinator, at 516-799-3000, ext. 132. You can also visit the MTAC website or Facebook page to learn more about MTAC’s efforts to reduce underage drinking and substance misuse.

—Submitted by the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC)