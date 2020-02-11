Massapequa Wrestlers Pledge To Stay Drug Free

The Massapequa High School varsity wrestling team sent a powerful message to their community and to the youngsters who look up to them by vowing to stay away from drugs. Prior to their match on Jan. 15, wrestlers from both Massapequa and Freeport took part in a short Wrestling Takes Down Drugs presentation.

The purpose of the initiative is to combat the growing opioid epidemic on Long Island. Members of the wrestling team together signed a pledge acknowledging that opioids and related drugs are addictive and harmful to their bodies, and would stay clear from those drugs. They would focus their attention on being the best possible wrestlers.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, who was in attendance with several county police officers, told students to take the pledge seriously as young children in the community see them as role models. He and Friends of Long Island Wrestling President Kevin Murphy presented Chiefs coach Ronnie Serrano with a plaque for the team’s participation in the initiative. Members of both teams wore Wrestling Takes Down Drugs t-shirts provided by the Nassau County Police Department Foundation.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District