Massapequa School District Names Two New Supervisors

The Massapequa School District welcomes two new administrators at the secondary level for the 2021-22 school year. Daniel Mezzafonte is the supervisor of science for grades 6-12 and Jeff Cronk is the secondary special education supervisor for Massapequa High School’s main and Ames campuses.

Mezzafonte comes to Massapequa with 25 years of experience as a science teacher and administrator. He began his career at Richmond Hill High School in Queens before moving to Hewlett High School, where he taught science for eight years and coordinated the science research program. For the past 13 years, he was the science department chairman at Floral Park Memorial High School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental science from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in microbiology from New York University and his administrative certification from Stony Brook University. Professional memberships include the School Administrators Association of New York State and the Long Island STEM Education Leadership Association.

In Massapequa he will oversee a “very talented team” of about 60 science teachers at the high school, Ames and Berner Middle School. He said his goals are to find even more opportunities for students to participate in science activities beyond the walls of Massapequa schools and to continue to grow the research program.

“I’m very excited to be able to contribute my expertise in science to an already successful program,” he said. “I want to facilitate a love of science for our students and work with our teachers to help them succeed.”

Cronk comes to Massapequa from the William Floyd School District, where he was a special education teacher and Committee on Special Education chairperson for 15 years. A second-generation educator, his mother was a teacher for three decades.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in human relations from St. Joseph’s College, a master’s degree in childhood and special education from C.W. Post and his administrative certification from the College of St. Rose, and is an active member of the Council of Administrators and Supervisors.

In his new role, Cronk will supervise about 35 staff members at the high school and the Ames Campus, including teachers, teaching assistants, social workers and psychologists. One of his responsibilities will be to provide them with professional development opportunities. He will also work cooperatively with students, parents, teachers and pupil personnel services staff to ensure that students under his purview are receiving the proper level of support.

Cronk said he is enthusiastic about working in a district that provides a wide range of resources for learners with special needs, noting that Massapequa is highly regarded for its Career and Community Connections program at the secondary level.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District