Massapequa Runner Takes Top Slot

Joe Grieco wins 11th annual Blue Ribbon Run For Prostate Cancer

Massapequa runners came out in force and dominated in the Blue Ribbon 5-Kilometer Run for Prostate Cancer that was recently held. Massapequa’s Joe Grieco took top honors. The 28-year-old runner was the overall winner after covering the 3.107 course through Syosset in 16 minutes, 37 seconds, reaching the finish line in Syosset-Woodbury Community Park 47 seconds in front of runner-up Jossi Fritz-Mauer of Old Bethpage.

Other local award winners in the Blue Ribbon 5K were Stephanie Maybie of Massapequa (1st Athena Weight Division), Robert Modica of Massapequa (2nd 15-19 Age Group), John McKeon of Massapequa (2nd 25-29 Age Group) and Glenn Morse of Massapequa (3rd 70-74 Age Group).

The field of 342 finishers, (the largest field for this Run in the past six years), enjoyed the often hilly course through the park and surrounding neighborhoods. In addition to all the usual race perks, there were free on-site prostate cancer screenings available for all men age 40 plus, and 65 men took advantage of the opportunity. There was also a well-received health fair, featuring the Heart and Health Mobile Unit offering free EKGs and free blood pressure checks.

The run was hosted by Integrated Medical Foundation and its Executive Director Rhonda Samuel, with race management chores being handled by the Greater Long Island Running Club.