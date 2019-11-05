Massapequa Resident Named As Super Lawyer

Massapequa resident, John G. Farinacci, a partner at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C., has been named among the top attorneys in the New York Metropolitan area by Super Lawyers ratings service and magazine in 2019.

“Realizing that a super lawyer recognition is a peer reviewed rating system, being named a super lawyer is remarkable accomplishment for our attorneys and our firm,” said Adam Silvers, managing partner, Ruskin Moscou Faltischek. “Our attorneys continue to attain regional and national acclaim for their legal knowledge, litigation expertise and devotion to clients.”

The attorneys recognized from Ruskin Moscou Faltischek represent many of the firm’s major practice groups—Business Litigation, Healthcare, Corporate Governance, Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy, Estates & Trusts and Real Estate.

Farinacci, partner, is co-chair of the Estate Litigation Department. He represents clients, including beneficiaries, heirs, executors, trustees and corporate fiduciaries, on all aspects of trust and estate law, including estate planning, probate, trust administration, guardianships and litigation matters. He handles contested cases in trial court and has argued appeals in the NYS Supreme Court Appellate Division and the NYS Court of Appeals. Farinacci, a graduate of Widener University School of Law, is a resident of Massapequa.

For 51 years, Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C., headquartered in Uniondale, has built a reputation as one of the region’s leading providers of innovative legal services. Its attorneys are practical, experienced advocates who measure their success by their clients’ success. Cornerstone groups in all major practice areas of the law are represented at the firm, including corporate and securities, financial services, commercial litigation, intellectual property, health care, real estate, employment, not-for-profit, cybersecurity and data privacy, energy, and trusts and estates. Clients include large and mid-sized corporations, privately held businesses, institutions and individuals.

Super Lawyers is a rating service identifying outstanding lawyers in more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.