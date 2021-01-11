Massapequa Resident Joins YES Community Counseling Center Board

YES is proud to announce that Stephen Parmiter has joined the YES Community Counseling Center Board of Directors.

“We are extraordinarily excited about the addition of Mr. Parmiter to YES’ Board of Directors. They will be joining a talented and dedicated group of community members who understand how important it is to take care of their corner of the world,” YES Executive Director Jamie Bogenshutz said.

Parmiter resides in Massapequa and is a dedicated community member serving on the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Parmiter is a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Garden City.

-Submitted by YES Community Counseling Center