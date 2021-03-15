Massapequa Philharmonic To Perform All-Dvořák Program At Nassau County Museum Of Art

Orchestra-in-Residence continues its Music at the Museum Series

On Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m., the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of David Bernard, will perform an all-Dvořák program at the Nassau County Museum of Art. The program includes a Brass Quintet version of the “Largo” from Dvořák’s New World Symphony, and Dvořák’s two Serenades–his “Serenade for Strings, Op. 22” and his “Serenade for Winds Op. 44.”

“This is extraordinarily beautiful music performed live,” said Maestro David Bernard, who has worked closely with the Nassau County Museum of Art to launch the Music at the Museum series with the Massapequa Philharmonic. “These works bring the alluring melodies and excitement one expects from Dvořák’s music in a beautiful setting alongside great works of art. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to bring live music to Long Islanders during this challenging time.”

The orchestra will be are distant from each other and seated in a room separate from museum guests. Museum guests can enjoy the performance as they visit the exhibits in the other rooms of the museum.

Visit www.nassaumuseum.org or call 516-484-9338 for more information.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Museum of Art