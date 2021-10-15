Massapequa Philharmonic Presents ‘Triumphant Tchaikovsky’

Piano Soloist Maxim Lando to perform Tchaikovsky’s Glorious Piano Concerto #1

The Massapequa Philharmonic will be kicking off its 2021-22 season under the direction of music director David Bernard with “Triumphant Tchaikovsky”—an All-Tchaikovsky program designed to celebrate the return to full symphonic concerts to Long Island audiences on Oct. 24.

This features the renowned pianist Maxim Lando as soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Tchaikovsky’s Brilliant Symphony No. 4.

“We want to bring back audiences to live symphonic concerts in the best way possible,” Maestro David Bernard said. “Through this concert, each audience member will be fully immersed in the full symphonic orchestral experience, with the passion, excitement and beauty of seminal works by Tchaikovsky. We are looking to bring back the synergy of orchestra and community through a dazzling and visceral experience.”

Kicking off the program will be the world premiere of ”Fanfare for Evelyn” by James Bernard—a work commissioned to honor the memory of Evelyn Carlin—a longtime member of the orchestra, and to celebrate the orchestra’s return to full symphonic concerts.

“This work depicts through music the brilliance of live music making that we all cherish–and in doing so, honors the memory of Evelyn who adored this orchestra so deeply,” Bernard said.

The concert features world-class pianist Maxim Lando in his debut with the Massapequa Philharmonic.

“Maxim brings a love of music, supreme dedication to the art and a sincere desire to connect with audiences to every concert he gives.” Bernard explained. “I can’t think of a better work than Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto to showcase this amazing artist. This is a not to miss event.”

The concert will take place on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at Berner Auditorium located at 50 Carman Mill Rd. in Massapequa.

The concert has free admission, with donations graciously accepted. Please note that the wearing of facemasks will be required.

Visit www.massphil.org for additional information.

—Submitted by the Massapequa Philharmonic