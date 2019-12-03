Massapequa Philharmonic Presents Annual Holiday Concert

One of the most anticipated holiday traditions returns to Long Island as the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra presents its annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 8. Under the baton of MPO’s assistant conductor Alex Wen, the orchestra will perform a program designed to celebrate the warmth, magic and spirit of the holidays, including highlights from The Nutcracker as a preview of the orchestra’s appearance with the Eglevsky Ballet at the Tilles Center on Dec. 14 and 15. The concert will close with a sing along of holiday carols where the audience performs with the orchestra.

The celebration continues with a reception following the concert, with holiday music performed by the Massapequa Philharmonic Brass Quintet and holiday refreshments.

This event will take place on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at The Theatre at Berner Middle School located at 50 Carman Mill Rd. in Massapequa.

This concert is free to the public.

Visit www.massphil.org for additional information.