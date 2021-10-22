Massapequa Park To Host Food Drive Benefit

Assemblyman Michael Durso is hosting a food drive, in coordination with Island Harvest, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Village of Massapequa Park, tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Massapequa Park train station across from Village Hall.

Durso is asking residents and community organizations to kindly donate non-perishable food and drinks, personal care and household items, as well as baby food and supplies. All items collected will be donated to Island Harvest and distributed to food pantries, soup kitchens, and non-profit organizations that offer food assistance to Long Islanders in need. This contactless, drive-thru event will follow COVID-19 protocols; you don’t even have to leave your car. For more information, contact Assemblyman Durso’s office at 516-541-4598.

-Submitted by the office of Assemblyman Michael Durso