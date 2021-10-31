Massapequa Park Man Arrested For Assault

The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Massapequa Park man for an assault that occurred on Oct. 15 at 10:10 p.m. in Massapequa Park.

According to detectives, 51-year-old defendant David B. Miller of Massapequa Park was involved in a verbal altercation with a 52-year-old female acquaintance and her 85-year-old mother. The altercation escalated and the defendant began to punch the 52-year-old female in the face and head area. The defendant wrapped his hands around the victim’s throat causing restricted breathing and stated to the victim, “I’m going to kill you.” Hearing the altercation upstairs, the victim’s 85-year-old mother went up the stairs to stop the attack. While on the stairs,the defendant shoved the 85-year-old female down the stairs causing severe injuries to the victim’s head and arm.

Upon police arrival, officers were able to place the defendant into police custody without further incident. A further investigation determined the defendant suffered self-inflicted knife wounds to his throat and body.

The defendant was taken to a local hospital and is in critical, but stable condition. The victims were also taken to local hospitals.

Miller has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned when medically practical.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department