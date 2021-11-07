Massapequa Park Food Drive Held To Benefit Long Islanders In Need

Assemblyman Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park) is pleased to announce that over 1,100 pounds of food were collected at his food drive in the Village of Massapequa Park on Saturday, Oct. 23, to benefit food insecure Long Islanders.

“Uniting through purpose brings us together for the greater good. I am grateful to once again partner with Island Harvest Food Bank and my colleagues in government to ensure that Long Islanders, especially our most vulnerable populations—seniors, veterans and the disabled—have food to eat,” Durso said. “The event was a huge success thanks to Island Harvest, the volunteers and all who donated.”

“Assemblyman Durso is a valued partner in our mission to end hunger and reduce food waste of Long Island,” Island Harvest Food Bank President/CEO Randi Shubin Dresner said. “He’s always willing to roll up his sleeves and do whatever it takes to help our neighbors, many of who are in the unfortunate position of not knowing when their next meal may come and we are grateful for his compassion and support.”

All items collected through the program were donated to Island Harvest Food Bank which delivers millions of pounds of food to Long Island-based food pantries, soup kitchens and other non-profit organizations that offer food assistance to those in need.

—Submitted by the office of Assemblyman Michael Durso