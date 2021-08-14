Fire & Police Massapequa Park Board Celebrates National Night Out By Observer Staff - August 14, 2021 0 11 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Mayor Daniel Pearl and Trustee Dana Durso joined with the Nassau County Police to celebrate National Night Out. This national celebration allows for the community to interact with the local police and develop a closer relationship with the officers that patrol the neighborhoods. Back row, from left: Officer Barpe (Mounted Unit); Officer Morrisey (Mounted Unit); Officer Shanahan (Highway Patrol, Motorcycle Enforcement); Officer Vara (Highway Patrol, Motorcycle Enforcement); Trustee Dana Durso; New York State Assemblyman Michael Durso; Village of Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl; Inspector Alan D, Hirsch (Commanding Officer, Seventh Pct. Nassau County Police Department); Deputy Inspector Massaro (Seventh Pct. Nassau County Police Department): Officer Zylinski (Marine Bureau) Officer E. Carlsen (Marine Bureau): Officer Valentino (Bicycle Patrol); Officer Luthy (Bicycle Patrol); Officer Prisco (POP Unit [kneeling]); A.M.T. Brevogel (Ambulance Bureau [kneeling]); Officer Zimmerman (POP Unit [kneeling]). (Photo by Ed Cox)-Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park