Massapequa Park Angel

Resident helps make local children’s holiday wishes come true

The holiday season will be a little merrier this year for more than 100 Long Island children thanks to the generosity of hundreds of PSEG Long Island employees.

Massapequa Park’s Dan Jerz, who is also a PSEG Long Island senior customer operations supervisor, joined more than 300 coworkers in taking on the role of “Santa” to buy hundreds of gifts for children enrolled in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

In all, 125 local children will be waking up Christmas morning to the bikes, tablets, video games, coats, toys, games, dolls, action figures, clothes and sneakers they wished for this year.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program serves Long Island children from newborn to 16 years old. It relies on the support of individual donors, companies and organizations to fulfill the wish lists of children of families in need. In the past six years, PSEG Long Island employees have fulfilled the holiday wishes of more than 1,000 families who live in the communities it serves.

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company’s Community Partnership Program. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations.

Visit www.psegliny.com/community to find out more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves.