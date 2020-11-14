Massapequa Pair Named National Merit Semifinalists

Massapequa High School seniors Brendan Deneen and Devin DiMascio have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among 16,000 students nationwide who earned the distinction based on their performance on last fall’s PSAT.

Deneen and DiMascio have challenged themselves academically in taking numerous Advanced Placement courses and they noted that the level of difficulty and accelerated pace of these classes has instilled in them an even greater work ethic.

As both students begin the college application process, they hope the distinction of National Merit semifinalist will help them get into prestigious colleges. DiMascio wants to attend a school in the Northeast with a strong pre-medicine program, as she aspires to become a neurologist. As a member of the Health Care Explorers club, she has had the opportunity to visit different medical facilities in the region.

Deneen wants to turn his interest in math and problem solving into a career in computer programming or software engineering. He said is looking at colleges that have strong programs in those areas.

To become finalists, Deneen and DiMascio must complete a detailed scholarship application with information about their academic record, participation in school activities and community service, leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received, in addition to writing an essay and receiving a recommendation from a high school official. Finalists will then vie for approximately 7,600 National Merit scholarships, which will be awarded in the spring.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District