Massapequa Narcotics Arrest

By
Observer Staff
-
0
452
Robert Brinkley
(Photo courtesy of the Nassau County Police Department)

The Major Case Bureau detectives from the narcotics vice squad report the arrests of two individuals during an overdose investigation that occurred on Dec. 5 at 7:25 p.m. in Massapequa.

An investigation by the Long Island Heroin Taskforce into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident, led to the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Brinkley of Amityville and 57-year-old Felice Streeter of Wyandanch.
Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed the defendants under arrest without incident.

Brinkley is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on Dec. 6 in Mineola.

Streeter is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. She was issued an appearance ticket for Feb. 8, 2021.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply