Massapequa Narcotics Arrest

The Major Case Bureau detectives from the narcotics vice squad report the arrests of two individuals during an overdose investigation that occurred on Dec. 5 at 7:25 p.m. in Massapequa.

An investigation by the Long Island Heroin Taskforce into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident, led to the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Brinkley of Amityville and 57-year-old Felice Streeter of Wyandanch.

Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed the defendants under arrest without incident.

Brinkley is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on Dec. 6 in Mineola.

Streeter is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. She was issued an appearance ticket for Feb. 8, 2021.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department