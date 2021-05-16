Massapequa Man Sentenced For 2019 Murder

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas recently announced that a Massapequa man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the vicious murder of a man in June 2019.

Ryan Lindquist, 23, was sentenced before Judge Helene Gugerty to 20 years to life in prison. He plead guilty to second-degree murder on March 3.

Singas said that 32-year old Evan Grabelsky was discovered stabbed to death on June 1, 2019, at approximately 11:40 p.m., by his parents, who had returned home from a party. The victim was stabbed more than 150 times and was found lying naked and face down on an entry platform of the split-level house in Merrick.

A review of Grabelsky’s laptop revealed that he and Lindquist were inside the home immediately before the murder. Further investigation uncovered that the victim and defendant had sent text messages and called one another confirming their intention to meet at the deceased’s home that evening. A search of Lindquist’s home, approximately two weeks after the attack, uncovered a knife presumed to be used in the murder. The deceased’s DNA was later confirmed on that knife.

Lindquist was arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad on June 15, 2019. Grabelsky worked as a camp director for autistic children.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department