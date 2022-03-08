Massapequa Man Hit With Multiple Weapons Charges

Seventh Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Massapequa man for criminal possession of a weapon that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 1:50 p.m. in Massapequa. According to detectives, a 33-year-old female was working at a dental office located at 4 Riviera Dr. The victim’s employer called her name out multiple times before she approached him. The female looked up a staircase to the next floor and observed 62-year-old Paul Carey of 4 Riviera Dr. in possession of a handgun.

The victim left the scene and notified police. Officers responded to the scene with assistance of Emergency Services and Bureau of Special Operations. The subject was arrested without incident and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

During a thorough investigation the subject was found to be in possession of the following items:

20 Illegal Long Guns, 18 of which are Ghost Guns

– Seven Silencers

– 61 High-Capacity Magazines

– Approximately 3000 rounds of Ammunition

Defendant Carey is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 17, at First District Court in Hempstead.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department