Massapequa Man Dies In DWI Accident In Hempstead

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred at 4:35 a.m. on May 29 in Hempstead.

According to detectives, 27-year-old Tasha Brown of Uniondale, was operating a 2016 Toyota Corolla occupied with three passengers westbound on Front Street at Hendrickson Avenue when she struck multiple parked vehicles. Subsequent to the investigation, the defendant was arrested at 4:50 a.m. As a result of the accident, a 29-year-old male from Massapequa who was sitting in one of those vehicles sustained serious physical injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased by a staff physician. All four occupants of the Corolla sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital; two passengers a 28-year-old female and a 54-year-old male are in serious but stable condition, a third passenger a 29-year-old female was treated and released and the defendant was admitted to the hospital as a result of her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Brown is charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicle manslaughter, DWI, four counts of second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. She was arraigned when medically practical.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department