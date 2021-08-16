Massapequa Man Arrested For Assault

The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for an assault that occurred on Aug. 7 at 8:23 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, police were dispatched for a disturbance at Taco Joe’s, located at 4267 Merrick Rd. Upon arrival, officers located the subject now known to them as 40-year-old George Moore. Moore was placed into custody for officer safety, as well as the safety of the defendant. While attempting to place the defendant into custody a struggle did occur, at which time, Moore injured an officer by striking him in the face causing substantial pain and swelling to the left side of his face and arm.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and was later released.

Moore is charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on Aug. 8 at First District Court in Hempstead.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department