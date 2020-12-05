Massapequa High School Athletes Commit To College Teams

Ten student-athletes from Massapequa High School were recognized for their college sports commitments during a small ceremony on Nov. 10. The students will join teams on Long Island, New York State and across the country.

John Piropato, director of physical education, health, athletics and recreation, introduced the students, who were joined by their parents in the little theater. He commended the athletes on this achievement and thanked them for representing the Massapequa Chiefs so well.

From the baseball team, Liam Carroll will play for the University of New Haven and Vincent Mallon will play for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Amanda Cerretani, from the softball team, is heading to Molloy College.

Michael Savella will stay close to play soccer for Hofstra University, while a pair of girls soccer teammates will head upstate—Shannon Lowney to SUNY Oneonta and Kaylin Ricci to the University of Buffalo.

For lacrosse, Emily Fiola will play for Manhattan College and Jack Nichtern will suit up for the University of Albany. Shannon Creagh is planning to be a two-sport athlete, field hockey and lacrosse, at Limestone University. Bridget Rosenfeld has committed to the field hockey team at Wilkes University.

Principal Barbara Lowell offered her congratulatory remarks and said that her time as a student athlete at Massapequa High School and Molloy College created some of her fondest memories. She told the students and their families that this is an accomplishment to be proud of and was excited to see them committing to play for some great colleges and universities.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District