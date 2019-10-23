Massapequa Events Calendar Oct. 23-30

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Fondant Bat Cake

7 p.m. Teens and tweens use fondant and icing to create a yummy Halloween treat. Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbour Lane.

Friday, Oct. 25

Zombie Makeup Tutorial

3:30 p.m. Teens can turn themselves into a zombie using latex, face paint and tissue paper. A non-latex process is available for teens with allergies. Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbour Lane.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Seaford Farmers Market

7 a.m.-12 p.m. Fresh fruits, vegetables and homemade goodies. Saturdays through Nov. 23. Railroad Street, east end of Seaford LIRR station parking lot.

Writers Club

1 p.m. Learn about creative writing, try some prompts, chat about writing and meet fellow teen writers. Also meets Nov. 23. Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbour Lane.

Halloween Festival

1-4 p.m. Town of Oyster Bay’s Family Fall & Halloween Festival will feature pumpkin picking, hayrides, a hay maze, inflatables, a pumpkin decorating contest, games, giveaways and refreshments. Costumes are encouraged. Rain or shine. Marjorie R. Post Community Park, 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa. For more information, call 516-797-7925.

Virtual Reality Afternoon

2: 30 p.m. Teens play games on an Oculus Rift and learn about VR. Kids under 13 must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver. Pick up waiver at the reference desk or print from online calendar at massapequalibrary.org. Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbour Lane.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Beatles Tribute

1 p.m. Rubber Soul presents a Beatles tribute concert, presented in cooperation with the Town of Oyster Bay as part of its Distinguished Artist Concert Series. Massapequa Library, 40 Harbour Lane.

Halloween Parade

Registration for the parade will begin at 12 noon and the parade and judging will kick off at 1 p.m. Costumes will be judged on creativity, originality and execution. Prizes will be awarded in four age groups: under 1 year old; 1 to 3 years old; 4 to 6 years old; and 7 to 9 years old. There will be a grand prize for the best overall costume. Hot dogs, soda and candy will be served to all participants. Sponsored by The Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Island Council, together with the Village of Massapequa Park. Brady Park, at Lake Shore Drive and Front Street.

Monday, Oct. 28

Board Meeting

8 p.m. Village of Massapequa Park board meeting. Village Hall, 151 Front St.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Internet Safety & Identity Theft Protection For Senior Citizens

2 p.m. Learn how to protect your computer, how to safely utilize social media, how to avoid common scams and enjoy all that technology has to offer. Massapequa Public Library, 523 Central Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Starting a Successful Business

7 p.m. SCORE shares the basiscs of setting up a business, including legal entity structures, sole proprietorship, partnerships, S subchapters, LLCs, paying taxes, keeping financial records, insurance, business plans, marketing basics and financing a business. Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbour Lane.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween