Massapequa Elks Lodge Holiday Shopping Spree

On Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12, the Massapequa Elks Lodge will be hosting its annual Holiday Shopping Spree.

There will be free raffle tickets for door prizes will be distributed to all shoppers. Masks must be worn and all New York State guidelines will be followed. The hours for this two-day event are 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Massapequa Elks Lodge is located at 2162 Veterans Blvd. in Massapequa. Contact Margaret Motis (516-398-6245) or Julie Argueta (516-446-0320) if you have any questions.

Submitted by the Massapequa Elks Lodge