Massapequa Earns Scholar-Athlete School Of Distinction Nod

Massapequa High School has been named a Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction for its high level of academic achievement among student-athletes. It was one of 56 schools in the state to receive this recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Students are named scholar-athletes for maintaining a grade point average of 90 or higher during a competitive athletic season. Scholar-athlete team recognition is awarded when the team’s average GPA for 75 percent of the roster is at least a 90.

To earn the School of Excellence Award, 100 percent of a school’s varsity teams must receive the Scholar-Athlete team designation. For the 2019-20 school year, schools were awarded based on the fall and winter seasons only. At Massapequa High School, 22 teams met the criteria including boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, cheerleading, boys and girls cross-country, field hockey, football, boys golf, gymnastics, boys rifle, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls swimming, girls tennis, boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls winter track and wrestling.

Submitted by the Massapequa School District