Massapequa Drug Take Back Day

Residents and parents can help prevent prescription drug misuse by turning in unused or expired medication for safe disposal at Massapequa Takes Action Coalition’s (MTAC) Fall Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Massapequa High School East Driveway—District Office Parking Lot.

Instructions for drug take back: keep all medications in original containers; block out name for anonymity—do not cross out medication information. Please remember: no thermometers, IV bags; no chemo drugs; and no Liquids of any type. Unable to attend? Residents can drop off unused or expired meds (no liquids or ointments) any time/day at any Nassau County Police Department Precinct.

Syringes and sharps will not be accepted. Go to www.mtacoalition.com for a list of Nassau County locations where residents can dispose of syringes and sharps.

To learn more about MTAC’s prevention efforts, email info@mtacoalition.com, you can like MTAC on Facebook, go to www.mtacoalition.com or contact Larissa Singh, MTAC Project Coordinator at 516-799-3203, ext. 132.