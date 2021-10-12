Sports Massapequa Coast Little Leaguers Honored By Observer Staff - October 12, 2021 0 9 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, trustees Dana Durso and Todd Svec congratulated the Massapequa Coast Little League Juniors Williamsport Tournament Team at the Oct. 4 village board meeting. The Juniors Tournament Team won the 2021 New York State Championship. Pictured here are Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, trustees Dana Durso and Todd Svec. Massapequa Coast League Team Manager Joe Diesso, coaches Bob Engelhardt, Joe Della Porta and Ken Gein. Players include Timothy Battaglia, Vincenzo Della Porta, Joey Diesso, Bobby Engelhardt, Michael Fosorile, Kenny Gein III, Vincent Genovese, Hunter Gillis, Thomas Harding, Gianni Pipia, Frankie Romano, Jackson Tucholski and Tyler Villalta.(Photo courtesy of the Village of Massapequa Park)