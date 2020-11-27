Massapequa Chamber Chaplin Honored

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined with members of the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce to honor Fr. Anthony Heinlein, the longtime Chaplain of the Massapequa Chamber, for his longtime loyal and dedicated service and his many and varied contributions towards the betterment of the community and the local businesses.

Town of Oyster Bay Joseph Saladino (second from left) honoring Massapequa Chamber Chaplain Fr. Anthony Heinlein (second from right)
(Photo courtesy of the Town of Oyster Bay)


Saladino was proud to join the Massapequa Chamber and other local officials at the event and commended Heinlein for all his amazing work and remarkable effort throughout the years.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

