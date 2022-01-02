Massapequa Cancer Survivor Spearheads Blood Donation Drive

To help hospitals meet the pressing need for blood, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Laura Maier and cancer survivor Aliyah Petrone of Massapequa partnered to host a Blood Donation Drive. Thirty pints of blood were donated at this collection drive, potentially saving 90 lives since a single pint of blood can save up to three lives.



“The Town of Oyster Bay is home to many extraordinary residents and community role models, including Aliyah Petrone of Massapequa,” Saladino said. “Aliyah was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at 18 years old and was treated successfully at Cohens Children’s Medical Center. Now, as a cancer survivor, she advocates for children with cancer and has coordinated numerous successful blood drives in our town, thus directly saving lives.” The town supervisor added, “I’m incredibly proud of our partnership with Aliyah, especially as blood donations are needed now more than ever to help local hospitals meet growing demand and continue life-saving operations.”

“Blood donations are extremely important to help secure necessary blood transfusions for patients,” Maier said. “During this pandemic, blood supplies have dwindled and are critically low, so this blood drive, one of the largest in our local area, was critical for our local hospitals. I thank Aliyah for her efforts in ensuring its success and for her many positive contributions to our community.”

To donate blood today, visit https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/zip for more information and to make an appointment.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay